Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 838,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700,477. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

