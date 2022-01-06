Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,271. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.97 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

