Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $295.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $889.87.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.22 and a 200-day moving average of $850.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

