Ternoa Price Hits $0.0884 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,285,584 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

