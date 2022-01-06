Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 341.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $25,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradata by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Teradata by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

