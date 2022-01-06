Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 21,780 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TENB stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

