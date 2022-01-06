TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $466,571.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $466,571.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.41 or 0.07901010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00076179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.58 or 0.99962507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008013 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

