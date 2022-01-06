Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

