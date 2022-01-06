Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

