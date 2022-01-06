Teekay LNG Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. 6,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 86,151 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

