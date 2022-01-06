TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$53.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOS. reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

Shares of BOS opened at C$43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.94 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

