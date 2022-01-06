TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Sun Life Financial worth $722,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

