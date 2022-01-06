TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,309,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 183.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

