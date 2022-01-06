Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TMKR stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

