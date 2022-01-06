Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,329. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 476.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

