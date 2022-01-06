Talanx (ETR:TLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.72

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.72 ($48.55) and last traded at €42.66 ($48.48), with a volume of 152142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.62 ($48.43).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLX shares. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

