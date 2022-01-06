TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 36,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,728. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

