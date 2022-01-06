Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 286,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $668.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.