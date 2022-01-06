Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

SYY stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

