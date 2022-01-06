Syntropy Tops One Day Volume of $935,059.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $146.55 million and $935,059.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,097,898 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.