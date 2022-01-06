Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,270,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,935,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.
About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
