Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,270,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,935,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

