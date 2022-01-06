Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

