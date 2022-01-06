Synovus Financial Corp Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

