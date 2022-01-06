Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

