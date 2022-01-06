Synovus Financial Corp Buys 34,901 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.89% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

