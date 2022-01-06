Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

Shares of Sylogist stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

