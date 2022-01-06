Sylo Hits Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $820,258.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

