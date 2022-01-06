Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $124,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

