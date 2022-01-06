Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $109,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $558.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $377.22 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

