Swiss National Bank Sells 46,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Realty Income worth $95,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

