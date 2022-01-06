Swiss National Bank Sells 29,700 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $159,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,074,000 after purchasing an additional 314,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

NYSE APTV opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

