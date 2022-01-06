Swiss National Bank Sells 29,100 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $100,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $127.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

