Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American Water Works worth $121,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

