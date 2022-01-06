Swiss National Bank Has $113.70 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of D.R. Horton worth $113,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

