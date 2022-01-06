Swiss National Bank Has $103.98 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Baidu worth $103,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

