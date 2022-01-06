Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. CVS Health comprises 4.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 38.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 921,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255,445 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,077,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $91,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 254,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

