Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

