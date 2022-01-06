Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $4.24 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,222 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.