Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 92,741 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,900. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $15.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

