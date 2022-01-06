Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,856 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Nasdaq accounts for 2.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $131.54 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

