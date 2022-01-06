SVB Leerink Trims Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Target Price to $22.00

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 340.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of CNTB opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

