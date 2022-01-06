SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $729.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.