Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

