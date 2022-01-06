Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

