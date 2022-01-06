Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

