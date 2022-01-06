Summit Global Investments Takes $4.99 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $14,201,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $716,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 196.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 27,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.