Summit Global Investments Takes $22.63 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,628,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.29. The stock had a trading volume of 471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average of $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

