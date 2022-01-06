Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. 41,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

