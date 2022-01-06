Summit Global Investments Invests $7.85 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.87. 14,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

