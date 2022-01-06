Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 14,426 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,220. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

